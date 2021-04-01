Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
April 1 2021 9:59pm
01:57

Shevchenko turns amputation into inspiration for Paralympic pursuit

After having her right leg amputated below the knee Tanya Shevchenko rediscovered her love of riding horses and now hopes to compete in para dressage at the 2024 Paralympics.

