RCMP seek clues in suspicious death Langley teen reported missing

Homicide investigators are trying to put together a timeline of a Langley teen’s movements in the night before he was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Wenyan Michael Zhao, 17, was found dead near 179 Street and 98 Avenue in Surrey around 5:30 a.m. on July 19.

He’d left his family home in Langley around 9 p.m. the night before and was reported missing around 2:30 a.m.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Zhao’s death is being treated as an “isolated incident” with no connections to the B.C. gang conflict.

Police said he was last seen alive leaving the area of the Willowbrook Mall in Langley around 9:44 p.m.

He was wearing a tan/brown t-shirt with ‘Nike’ on the front in white writing, dark shorts with tan trim along the bottom and sneakers.

IHIT said it is looking to collect more information on the teen’s movements between 9 p.m on July 18 and 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.