Close call: Wildfire burns to edge of Williams Lake before crews knock it back

Residents of Williams Lake in B.C.’s Cariboo remain on edge on Monday after a fast-moving wildfire broke out near the community on Sunday evening.

It was a close call for the city, however, with the fire burning up to the boundary.

The fire sparked in the River Valley just before 6 p.m. on Sunday and quickly spread.

Williams Lake firefighters jumped in to get a handle on the interface portion of the fire, and BC Wildfire Service crews hit it from the air on Monday morning.

The situation has improved somewhat, but parts of the community remain on evacuation alert.

“The big planes are still flying around,” Williams Lake Mayor Surinderpal Rathor said.

“There was a few areas of flares, came up, but thank God all those first responders was on scene there. They’re working on it, and they had a good control. We do not want it to get to us. That’s the nutshell. We are doing the best that we can do.”

The BC Wildfire Service said crews continue to support the City of Williams Lake Fire Department as the wildfire is within its jurisdiction.

Aircraft will continue to be available to cool down hot spots to limit any further growth and if required, skimmers may be used and skim water from Williams Lake, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

As of Monday, Williams Lake is closed for recreational or public use.

Rathor said he knows the city dodged a potential disaster and he is thankful to the community and the firefighters.

The River Valley fire remains about 40 hectares in size.