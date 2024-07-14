Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Man faces attempted murder charge after woman stabbed in domestic dispute

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted July 14, 2024 2:16 pm
2 min read
Calgary police said one woman was taken to hospital Friday after she was stabbed multiple times during a domestic dispute. View image in full screen
A Calgary man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a domestic-related stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s southeast.

Geoffrey Stoochnoff, 30, has been charged with attempted murder and seven counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

City police were called around 6:50 p.m. Friday to an apartment building in the 300 block of Quarry Way SE.

Neighbours told 911 dispatch that they were helping a woman who had fled her unit and that she had been stabbed multiple times, Calgary police said.

“The suspect left the area in his vehicle and EMS transported the victim to hospital in serious condition,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release Sunday.

Police previously told Global News her condition was stable.

On Sunday, officers said they found Stoochnoff around 8:50 p.m. Friday in a room at the Traveller’s Inn on 4611 16 Avenue NW.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful, investigators said.

Police eventually entered the room and arrested Stoochnoff at 1:35 a.m., on Saturday. He was taken to hospital for precautionary measures and subsequently charged.

Police said Stoochnoff was being held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Supporting men important in preventing domestic violence: Calgary study'
Supporting men important in preventing domestic violence: Calgary study
Meanwhile, Calgary police are encouraging those who experience domestic violence to come forward.

“Domestic violence is a complex problem that can only be addressed when everyone in the community works together to end it,” police said in the release. “Abuse thrives in silence.”

Calgarians experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship can reach out to 211 or the Domestic Violence and Abuse Helpline at 403-234-SAFE (7233).

They can also reach out to Calgary police.

Residents are also being told to reach out and support anyone they suspect might be in an abusive or violent relationship:

  • Be an open and accepting friend if someone discloses their experience with abuse – saying “I believe you” goes a long way.
  • Talk to your children about what kinds of behaviours are healthy in a relationship and which ones are not.
  • Donate to organizations that work to support families affected by domestic and sexual violence.
  • Volunteer with organizations that work to support families affected by domestic and sexual violence.
