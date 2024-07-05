Support pours in for family of international student who drowned in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of dollars have been raised to support the family of an international student who drowned in Peterborough, Ont., on Canada Day.

The Peterborough Police Service says that evening, the man was with friends when he entered the Otonabee River from the shore of Little Lake. However, he went underneath the water and did not resurface.

A friend attempted to help the victim by jumping into the river from the train bridge. However, he was unsuccessful and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

The body of a 23-year-old man was recovered by OPP divers a day later, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police did not identify the victim. However, a GoFundMe page says identifies the victim as Jashkumar Jitenkumar Patel, an international student attending Fleming College in Peterborough.

Story continues below advertisement

The page’s author Jay Patel says “Jash” entered the water from the shore but “panicked because of the high water current and started drowning.”

Global News has reached out to Patel for more information.

Patel says the tragedy has left behind a “shattered community” of friends and a devastated family overseas. The page includes a copy of the confirmation of a sudden death from the Peterborough Police Service’s victim services.

“His infectious smile and unwavering determination to succeed in his studies and contribute to his community will forever be cherished by those who knew him,” Patel said.

“Now, as his loved ones navigate this unimaginable loss, they face the daunting task of arranging for Jash’s final journey home.”

Patel says support will help celebrate the life of a “remarkable young, hardworking, promising man whose light was extinguished far too soon.”

The fundraising campaign has a $70,000 goal and as of Friday afternoon had raised more than $39,400.