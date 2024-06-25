Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Little Lake in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A swimmer who was pulled from Little Lake in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday has died.

On Sunday around 5:15 p.m., emergency crews were called to Beavermead Park because three people had entered the water, but only two were able to get out.

Peterborough Fire Services launched their water rescue team and found the man in the lake.

Peterborough police on Tuesday afternoon reported that the man was resuscitated and then transported by paramedics to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Police say the 22-year-old man from Peterborough was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday.

The name of the victim was not released.