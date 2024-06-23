Swimmer pulled from Little Lake at Beavermead Park in Peterborough, Ont.

One person was rushed to hospital Sunday evening after being pulled from Little Lake in Peterborough, Ont.
Just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to Beavermead Park on Ashburnham Drive for reports of a swimmer who was unaccounted for while with a group of people.
Peterborough Fire Services crews launched a search in the water including the use of a boat.
Firefighters located the individual near the shore just before 5:30 p.m. Paramedics were seen doing chest compressions on the individual as they were being loaded into a waiting ambulance.
The person was rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Their condition is not yet known.
A witness — who did not want to provide their name to Global News — says the victim is an international student.
