Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Swimmer pulled from Little Lake at Beavermead Park in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 8:19 pm
Swimmer pulled from Little Lake at Beavermead Park in Peterborough, Ont.
One person was rushed to hospital after being pulled from Little Lake at Beavermead Park in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening. Emergency crews responded to reports of a missing swimmer among a group of people around 5 p.m.
One person was rushed to hospital Sunday evening after being pulled from Little Lake in Peterborough, Ont.

Just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to Beavermead Park on Ashburnham Drive for reports of a swimmer who was unaccounted for while with a group of people.

Peterborough Fire Services crews launched a search in the water including the use of a boat.

Firefighters located the individual near the shore just before 5:30 p.m. Paramedics were seen doing chest compressions on the individual as they were being loaded into a waiting ambulance.

The person was rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Their condition is not yet known.

A witness — who did not want to provide their name to Global News — says the victim is an international student.

More to come

