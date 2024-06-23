Swimmer pulled from Little Lake at Beavermead Park in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rushed to hospital Sunday evening after being pulled from Little Lake in Peterborough, Ont.

Just after 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to Beavermead Park on Ashburnham Drive for reports of a swimmer who was unaccounted for while with a group of people.

Peterborough Fire Services crews launched a search in the water including the use of a boat.

Firefighters located the individual near the shore just before 5:30 p.m. Paramedics were seen doing chest compressions on the individual as they were being loaded into a waiting ambulance.

There is a heavy emergency services presence here at Beavermead Park in Peterborough after someone was pulled from the water while swimming earlier this hour. The person is in care of Peterborough paramedics. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/oqWRDwhkR3 — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 23, 2024

The person was rushed to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Their condition is not yet known.

A witness — who did not want to provide their name to Global News — says the victim is an international student.

More to come