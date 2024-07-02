Menu

Canada

Body of swimmer recovered from Otonabee River in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
A search is expected to resume Tuesday morning for an unaccounted swimmer on the Otonabee River in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday.
A body was recovered from the Otonabee River in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday following reports of a missing swimmer on Monday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services launched a search of the river near Lansdowne Street after receiving reports of an individual who was unaccounted for in the water while swimming with a group of people.

The Peterborough Police Service on Tuesday morning said a 23-year-old man from Peterborough first entered the water from the shore of Little Lake near the train bridge in the area of Lansdowne and Edward streets.

Emergency crews search the Otonabee River on July 2, 2024, after ending a search on July 1 due to darkness. View image in full screen
Emergency crews search the Otonabee River on July 2, 2024, after ending a search on July 1 due to darkness. Germain Ma/Global News Peterborough

Police say a friend, who had jumped into the water from the train bridge, attempted to help the victim but was unsuccessful. The second man was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

A search of the water by emergency crews — which included the use of a police drone — continued until it was called off just after 9 p.m. due to darkness.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The search resumed around 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said, with assistance from the OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit.

Police say on Tuesday the OPP divers recovered the man’s body.

“Next of kin have been notified and the incident is now a Coroner’s investigation,” police stated Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to the public for their help and patience during this incident.”

The drowning follows an incident at nearby Beavermead Park on June 23 after a man’s body was pulled from Little Lake.

