Fire

Crews battle new 30-hectare wildfire north of Lillooet, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 7:31 pm
1 min read
A new out-of-control wildfire has broken out near Lillooet, B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire, which is burning about 15 kilometres north of the community, has grown to 30 hectares in size and is highly visible from Highway 99.

The fire was burning in a steep slope and showing Rank 3 flame activity.

The service has deployed two initial attack crews, a unit crew, a helicopter and air tanker support.

No structures were under immediate threat. Officials believe the fire was started by human activity.

 

 

 

 

