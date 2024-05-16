Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run possibly involving 2 vehicles

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 6:28 pm
1 min read
Police in New Brunswick say a 17-year-old has been charged following a homicide in Nasonworth, a community south of Fredericton. Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police in New Brunswick say a 17-year-old has been charged following a homicide in Nasonworth, a community south of Fredericton. Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey RCMP says a pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run potentially involving two vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to the 1600-block of Martin Drive around 9:45 a.m., where they found the female victim.

She remains in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing for man involved in deadly hit-and-run'
Sentencing hearing for man involved in deadly hit-and-run
Trending Now

The Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is now leading the file, and looking to speak with witnesses or anyone with video shot in the area between 9:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices