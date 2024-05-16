Surrey woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run possibly involving 2 vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP says a pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run potentially involving two vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to the 1600-block of Martin Drive around 9:45 a.m., where they found the female victim.

She remains in hospital.

2:00 Sentencing hearing for man involved in deadly hit-and-run

The Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is now leading the file, and looking to speak with witnesses or anyone with video shot in the area between 9:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.