Surrey woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run possibly involving 2 vehicles

Surrey RCMP says a pedestrian was seriously injured Thursday morning in a hit-and-run potentially involving two vehicles.
Emergency crews were called to the 1600-block of Martin Drive around 9:45 a.m., where they found the female victim.
She remains in hospital.
The Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is now leading the file, and looking to speak with witnesses or anyone with video shot in the area between 9:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
