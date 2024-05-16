Menu

Traffic

Vehicle crashes through north Calgary pizza restaurant

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 5:05 pm
No injuries were reported when a vehicle crashed into Little Caesars Pizza at 18 Panatella Blvd. Northwest in Calgary Thursday, May 16, 2024. View image in full screen
No injuries were reported when a vehicle crashed into Little Caesars Pizza at 18 Panatella Blvd. Northwest in Calgary Thursday, May 16, 2024. Global News
Calgary police say no one was injured when a vehicle crashed through a northside pizza restaurant on Thursday.

The crash happened around noon, at the Little Caesars Pizza located at 18 Pantella Blvd. N.W. in the community of Panorama Hills.

Police tape blocked off the front of the fast-food location on Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was removed from the store, but the building sustained extensive damage.

Broken glass covered the floor of the Little Caesars, and the front counter appeared to have been pushed back by the force of the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was assessed at the scene as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

The crash is not believed to be criminal, police said.

