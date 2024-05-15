Hydro crews work to restore power to downtown Winnipeg following underground fire

Send this page to someone via email

A significant part of downtown Winnipeg is going dark for an indefinite period of time Wednesday afternoon, due to what Manitoba Hydro is calling an unplanned outage.

Spokesperson Bruce Owen told 680 CJOB the cause is an underground fire affecting some of Hydro’s equipment.

Hydro crews could be seen on Albert Street working on the issue.

WINNIPEG – DOWNTOWN: we've been responding to an underground equipment fire, and may need to take an outage. We're not sure yet when or how long it will be, but it would likely affect most of downtown (about 1,450 customers) including traffic lights. We'll share more when we know — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) May 15, 2024

“In order for us to start repairs, we’ve got to de-energize a large part of our underground electrical equipment, and that will result in an outage to much of the downtown core, including traffic lights,” Owen said.

There’s no indication of how long the outage could last, and Owen said just shy of 1,500 customers could be affected.

“We’ve got to get underground to at least see the extent of damage and then we’ll have a better idea of how we can fix it.”

Drivers heading downtown should be prepared for delays, and to treat all dark intersections as a four-way stop.