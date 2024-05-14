Federal government funds green upgrades for child advocacy centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Toba Centre for Children and Youth is set to receive $3 million from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

The Toba Centre is where victim support professionals from medicine, law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, and mental health are able to work together to investigate cases of abuse, and support the healing journey for affected youth.

Kevin Lamoureux, MP for Winnipeg North, said in a release the funding will help ensure the Toba Centre can continue to support children who need them most.

“Toba Centre for Children & Youth stands as a beacon of hope, offering child-friendly spaces where professionals unite to combat abuse, support healing, and promote accountability,” Lamoureux said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“By investing in this vital facility’s energy efficient revitalization, we are ensuring the centre remains dedicated to listening, aiding, and facilitating the healing journey of every child affected by abuse or violence. We will continue to support projects that pave a better future for Winnipeg’s children and youth.”

Story continues below advertisement

The planned upgrades to the electrical and mechanical systems could reduce the facility’s energy consumption by nearly 39 per cent and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by a little more than 45 tonnes annually.

Christy Dzikowicz, chief executive officer, said the Toba Centre is grateful for the federal funding, which will help cross the finish line of the centre’s “We Will” campaign.

“We are incredibly grateful for this commitment from the Government of Canada. It is incredible to see what can happen when all levels of government come together with community,” Dzikowicz said.

“This commitment marks the successful completion of the We Will Campaign and sends a powerful message to children and their families impacted by abuse that they matter and that we, as a collective, will stand by them.”

Other aspects of the upgrades will include the addition of gender-neutral bathrooms and building a new ramp outside the front entrance.