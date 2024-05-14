Menu

Fire

Busy night for Winnipeg firefighters with trio of structure fires

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
The back of a Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
The back of a Winnipeg fire truck. Sam Thompson / Global News
A blaze at a vacant Stella Avenue building was one of three structure fires Winnipeg firefighters were called to overnight.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews responded to the boarded-up two-storey building just before 9:30 p.m. and were able to get it under control within half an hour.

No one was found in a search of the building.

Three hours later, crews were called to a one-and-a-half-storey house on Manitoba Avenue. Residents had safely left the house before firefighters arrived, and the flames were extinguished quickly.

At 3:18 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a call on St. John’s Avenue and found a fire in a detached garage. That blaze was under control in 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported from any of the incidents, and all three fires remain under investigation.

