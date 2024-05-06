Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U of T sees ‘way forward’ after meeting with student protesters behind encampment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'University protests: McGill, Uof T pro-Palestinian protesters vow to stay until divestment demands met'
University protests: McGill, Uof T pro-Palestinian protesters vow to stay until divestment demands met
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Toronto says it sees “a way forward” after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

The encampment set up in an area known as King’s College Circle last Thursday is calling on the university to disclose ties with the Israeli government and divest from Israeli companies.

Though the university initially gave protesters a deadline of 10 p.m. last Thursday to leave, administrators later said they wouldn’t remove the encampment if its activities remained peaceful.

Protesters gather in an encampment set up on the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The University of Toronto says it sees “a way forward” after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. View image in full screen
Protesters gather in an encampment set up on the University of Toronto campus in Toronto on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The University of Toronto says it sees “a way forward” after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Trending Now

Sandy Welsh, the university’s vice-provost of students, says in a statement this morning that members of the administration met with student representatives for the encampment over the weekend and the discussions “have been constructive.”

Story continues below advertisement

She says the representatives and administrators are working together to address concerns about health and safety, as well as reports of threatening or hateful language.

Pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa, McMaster University in Hamilton and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices