Just in time for the 2024 sailing season, the Edmonton Riverboat has new owners.

Two local couples — Eric Warnke and Megan Karius, along with Rob Davy and Brittany Anderson — bought the vessel, “with a shared vision of preserving its legacy and creating a unique venue for the city’s residents and visitors.”

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of the Edmonton Queen Riverboat,” Davy said in a news release Monday morning. “Our goal is to create an experience that delights customers and showcases the best of what Edmonton has to offer.”

The new owners said they are well positioned to continue the legacy of the riverboat because of their experience as entrepreneurs.

Davy and Anderson are the owners Laser City, of a chain of laser tag facilities in Alberta. Warnke is the co-founder of Edmonton tech startup Mover, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2019.

“We’re excited to bring our experience from hosting thousands of families every year in our laser tag facilities to the riverboat,” Davy said. “While there won’t be any laser tag on the boat (for now) we’ll be creating amazing memories of a different kind with every sailing.”

“I’ve been looking for a new opportunity for a while now, and rather than starting another tech company, I was very excited when I heard the riverboat was for sale and I could continue an Edmonton institution, preserving it for my kids’ generation,” Warnke said.

The Edmonton Queen Riverboat went up for sale earlier this year. Former owner Jay Esterer bought the ship for $553,000 in 2016. It’s not known what the new owners paid for the Edmonton Queen.

While a popular summer attraction for Edmontonians, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing over the past few years.

In July 2019, hundreds of passengers were rescued from the boat by firefighters when the vessel got stuck on a sandbar at Accidental Beach.

Later that year, in December 2019, the boat was damaged when it was pushed up on some ice along the short of the North Saskatchewan River.

In April 2020, part of the riverboat became submerged in the water on the river’s shore due to unusually rapid water level fluctuations.

The new owners have big plans for the vessel, which include a variety of dining options, live entertainment and special events throughout the year.

The new ownership group wants to stress the importance of community in their new business venture.

“It’s about keeping an iconic piece of Edmonton’s history alive and making it accessible to everyone,” Warnke said.

The group plans to start sailing the vessel on June 1 and continue through into September. Existing gift certificates and credits from previous seasons will be honoured.

Brunch, dinner and late-night sunset cruises will be offered. The riverboat will also be available for corporate events, private parties and weddings. Tickets for this season start at $36 and are now available on the riverboat’s website.

The new owners are still looking to hire a few people, including deckhands, officers, bartenders and kitchen staff. More information on the open jobs can also be found on the riverboat’s website.