Canada

Part of Edmonton Riverboat submerged in North Saskatchewan River

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 12:14 pm
Updated April 22, 2020 12:15 pm
Part of the Edmonton Riverboat was submerged in water Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Part of the Edmonton Riverboat was submerged in water Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News

Part of the Edmonton Riverboat was submerged in water Wednesday morning, after a quick melt on the North Saskatchewan River caused the boat to tilt.

Riverboat crews at the scene said the quick melt resulted in an unusually large flow of ice in the river. The boat appeared to have large pieces of ice jammed under the port side, forcing the starboard side and part of the stern into the water. The gangway also appeared to have suffered damage.

READ MORE: Rising icy water causes damage to Edmonton Riverboat: owner

A post on the riverboat’s Facebook page Wednesday said they are working to assess the damage to the vessel.

“She is a sturdy girl but ice and water are tough adversaries,” the post read.

“We are currently working on ascertaining the level of damage to our girl, however due to the unpredictability of the water and ice, we must ensure we do so under the safest of conditions.”

This incident is the latest in a series of problems the boat has faced in the last several months. The boat was also damaged by ice back in December, when the river rose quickly, forcing the boat onto some ice along the river’s shore.

Edmonton Riverboat damaged by rising icy water: owner
Edmonton Riverboat damaged by rising icy water: owner

Last summer, a number of passengers had to be rescued from the vessel when it became stuck along a sandbar near Accidental Beach.

The Edmonton Riverboat, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, was purchased by its current owner in April 2016.

Edmonton Riverboat passengers rescued by firefighters overnight
Edmonton Riverboat passengers rescued by firefighters overnight
