Edmonton Riverboat passengers rescued overnight by firefighters

Around 300 passengers aboard the Edmonton Riverboat (formerly known as the Edmonton Queen) on Saturday found themselves stuck on the water overnight and in need of rescue.

Fire crews arrived just before 11:30 p.m. after a call the riverboat was stuck at Accidental Beach, which is a sandbar in the North Saskatchewan River in the Cloverdale area created by LRT bridge construction.

Strong currents kept the boat from Rafters Landing, where it normally docks. The boat was supposed to dock sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue said three boats were deployed to ferry passengers to shore, but were only able to take between six and 14 people at a time. Crews were on scene until after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters said there were around 315 people on board, including Global News Morning Edmonton anchor Shaye Ganam, who took videos on board of the rescue operations.

“It was actually okay,” passenger Melanie Marcoux said. “They were very accommodating and they did offer free food after a while. They were like, ‘Yeah, hamburgers, hot dogs for everyone, we are really sorry,'”

“We were all safe, it was fine,” Marcoux said.

“We knew we weren’t in danger,” passenger Laura St. Jean said.

No injuries were reported.

Global News has reached out to the operators of the Edmonton Riverboat for more information.

— More to come…