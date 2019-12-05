Rising icy water causes damage to Edmonton Riverboat: owner

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Riverboat suffered some damage Thursday. Instead of being beached, it was seen pushed up on some ice along the shore of the North Saskatchewan River.

The boat’s owner told Global News the river rose rapidly, causing “a tsunami of water released upstream” with ice.

The bridge that connects the boat to land was shoved into the boat, Jay Esterer said.

The awning was damaged and the riverboat was pushed up on some ice.

The riverboat found itself beached a couple of times this summer. Some passengers had to be rescued.

The boat, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, was purchased by Esterer in April 2016.

— More to come…

