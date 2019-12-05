Menu

Environment

Rising icy water causes damage to Edmonton Riverboat: owner

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 3:25 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 3:31 pm
Edmonton Riverboat damaged by rising icy water: owner
WATCH ABOVE: The owner of the Edmonton Riverboat said the vessel was damaged Thursday by rising icy water. Here's a look at the boat on the North Saskatchewan River.

The Edmonton Riverboat suffered some damage Thursday. Instead of being beached, it was seen pushed up on some ice along the shore of the North Saskatchewan River.

The boat’s owner told Global News the river rose rapidly, causing “a tsunami of water released upstream” with ice.

The bridge that connects the boat to land was shoved into the boat, Jay Esterer said.

The awning was damaged and the riverboat was pushed up on some ice.

The riverboat found itself beached a couple of times this summer. Some passengers had to be rescued.

The boat, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, was purchased by Esterer in April 2016.

— More to come…

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.