Rising icy water causes damage to Edmonton Riverboat: owner

The Edmonton Riverboat suffered some damage Thursday. Instead of being beached, it was seen pushed up on some ice along the shore of the North Saskatchewan River.
The boat’s owner told Global News the river rose rapidly, causing “a tsunami of water released upstream” with ice.
The bridge that connects the boat to land was shoved into the boat, Jay Esterer said.
The awning was damaged and the riverboat was pushed up on some ice.
The riverboat found itself beached a couple of times this summer. Some passengers had to be rescued.
Edmonton Riverboat passengers rescued by firefighters overnight
The boat, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, was purchased by Esterer in April 2016.
— More to come…
Water conditions may have contributed to stuck Edmonton Riverboat
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS