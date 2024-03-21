In the market for a riverboat? The Edmonton Queen is for sale

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Queen riverboat is looking for a new owner.

A post on the riverboat’s website said the owner is pleased to announce the Edmonton Queen is for sale.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support since we acquired the vessel in 2016,” read the post.

Jay Esterer bought the ship for $553,000 in 2016, after it was put up for auction by the previous owners.

It’s not known what price Esterer is asking for the boat. The website asks prospective buyers to email info@edmontonriverboat.ca.

“To prospective buyers: join us in continuing our legacy of excellence. Explore the unique potential of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and make your mark in Edmonton,” the post reads.

“To our loyal patrons: rest assured, we are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the exceptional standards you’ve come to expect. Any gift certificates or vouchers will be part of the sales agreement.”

While a popular summer attraction for Edmontonians, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing over the past few years.

In July 2019, hundreds of passengers were rescued from the boat by firefighters when the vessel got stuck on a sandbar at Accidental Beach.

Later that year, in December 2019, the boat was damaged when it was pushed up on some ice along the short of the North Saskatchewan River.

In April 2020, part of the riverboat became submerged in the water on the river’s shore due to unusually rapid water level fluctuations.

It’s not known why Esterer is looking to sell the Queen. Global News has reached out to him for more information.

“Thank you for being part of our journey. Together, let’s write the next chapter of success,” the riverboat website states.