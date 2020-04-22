Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 22 2020 8:42pm 01:25 Edmonton Riverboat partially submerged in North Saskatchewan River The rapid spring melt caused the North Saskatchewan River to rise overnight Wednesday. Nicole Stillger explains how that caused the Edmonton Riverboat to become partially submerged. Some Edmonton trails closed due to high water levels on the North Saskatchewan River Part of Edmonton Riverboat submerged in North Saskatchewan River <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6856226/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6856226/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?