Global News at Noon Edmonton April 22 2020 2:00pm 02:21 Part of Edmonton Riverboat submerged in North Saskatchewan River The spring melt is taking a toll on the Edmonton Riverboat. Nicole Stillger reports live from the North Saskatchewan River to explain what happened. Part of Edmonton Riverboat submerged in North Saskatchewan River <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6853926/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6853926/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?