Winnipeg Sea Bears unveil schedule with season opener set for May 22

Send this page to someone via email

After capturing the attention of Winnipeggers in their inaugural season, the Winnipeg Sea Bears will kick off their second campaign on the road.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League released their complete 100-game regular season schedule on Tuesday and the Sea Bears first game is on May 22.

The Sea Bears open the 20-game regular season in Saskatoon against the Saskatchewan Rattlers before returning to Winnipeg for their home opener just 48 hours later.

The Sea Bears will start the home portion of their schedule against the defending champion Scarborough Shooting Stars on Friday, May 24 at the Canada Life Centre.

The Shooting Stars were one of two teams who didn’t pay a visit to Winnipeg last season. The other, the Ottawa BlackJacks, play their first game in Winnipeg on Saturday, June 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Six of the Sea Bears’ 10 home games fall on either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Rattlers, Vancouver Bandits, and Edmonton Stingers each play two games in Winnipeg, while the Montreal Alliance and Brampton Honey Badgers don’t have a game at the Canada Life Centre this season.

They are also having a Sea Bears week from June 16 to June 22 where Winnipeg will play three home games.

The Sea Bears close out the regular season on July 29 in Edmonton. The CEBL Championship Weekend begins on Aug. 9.

The Sea Bears set the league’s single game attendance record last season and sold out their final five home games.

Winnipeg Sea Bears Home Schedule

Friday, May 24 vs Scarborough Shooting Stars

Saturday, June 1 vs Ottawa BlackJacks

Sunday, June 16 vs Edmonton Stingers

Wednesday, June 19 vs Vancouver Bandits.

Saturday, June 22 vs Saskatchewan Rattlers

Thursday, June 27 vs Niagara River Lions

Wednesday, July 3 vs Edmonton Stingers

Story continues below advertisement

Saturday, July 13 vs Vancouver Bandits

Saturday, July 20 vs Saskatchewan Rattlers

Tuesday, July 23 vs Calgary Surge

CEBL Championship Weekend Aug. 9-11