Canada

Rural theft and shooting prompts warning from Airdrie, Alta., RCMP

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 12:55 pm
Suspects fleeing an alleged theft of gas fired shots at a homeowner and rammed his vehicle when they were discovered on the homeowner's property, Airdire RCMP say. View image in full screen
Suspects fleeing an alleged theft of gas fired shots at a homeowner and rammed his vehicle when they were discovered on the homeowner's property, Airdire RCMP say. Global News
Airdrie RCMP are reminding homeowners to call police if they discover a suspected thief on their property and that approaching intruders can be dangerous.

The reminder comes after a rural homeowner near Linden was shot at and had his vehicle rammed while trying to prevent thieves from stealing gas on his property.

Airdrie RCMP received a report Saturday of a theft and shooting on a rural property near Township 304 around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the homeowner observed people in two vehicles stealing gas. When he approached the suspects with his vehicle, they began to flee. As they fled, they rammed the homeowner’s vehicle and shot at him.

“While RCMP investigate, we are cautioning homeowners about the dangers of approaching suspects who are committing offences. RCMP officers are specifically trained and equipped in dealing with the hazards of interdicting suspects while they are committing crime,” said Sgt. Greg Tullock of the Airdrie RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“When you see a crime in progress your first action should be to call the police.”

The suspect vehicles are described as a newer model silver SUV and an older model white or silver truck with front end damage.

Anyone with information is being asked to Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477 (TIPS) or submitted online http://www.P3Tips.com.

