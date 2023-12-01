RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Red Deer area

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP in the Red Deer area were called to investigate a deadly crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 on Friday that left a pedestrian dead.

In a news release issued just before 4 p.m., police said emergency crews were called to the scene at Gasoline Alley and expected to remain at the scene “for several hours.”

The RCMP did not immediately say what investigators believe may have happened.