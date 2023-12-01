Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Red Deer area

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 6:47 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta RCMP in the Red Deer area were called to investigate a deadly crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 on Friday that left a pedestrian dead.

In a news release issued just before 4 p.m., police said emergency crews were called to the scene at Gasoline Alley and expected to remain at the scene “for several hours.”

Trending Now

The RCMP did not immediately say what investigators believe may have happened.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices