RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian accident on Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old woman was killed in a collision on Highway 3 early Saturday morning.

RCMP received a report regarding the crash around 5:30 a.m.

It happened along a portion of Highway 3 between Range Road 224 and Township 92. Police said the resident of Stand Off Alta., was struck by a passing car while she was walking along the Highway.

The investigation is still in its early stages but the RCMP said driver impairment does not appear to be a factor.

Officers were on scene for several hours conducting their investigation but have since cleared the area.