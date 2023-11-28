Kelowna’s public rink set to open as cooler weather rolls in

Okanagan ski hills may be getting a stuttered start to the season due to a lack of wintry weather but for those who long for some chilly outdoor activities, there’s good gliding ahead.

Free skating is returning to Kelowna’s outdoor rink, Stuart Park, starting Dec. 1.

Residents will be able to enjoy outdoor skating on the rink daily through late February, weather permitting. The rink opens at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1, but will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily for the rest of the season, though it will be closed for maintenance on Mondays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“The arrival of cooler weather ushers in the return of a beloved winter activity at Stuart Park,” Steve Hebden, recreation facility operations supervisor, said in a press release.

1:19 Stuart Park Ice Rink closes for season Tuesday morning

Hebden said the late warmer weather makes things a bit more challenging when it comes to rink maintenance, but they’re confident that the Friday start date will be a go.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have plenty of ice in the middle of the rink, which is the highest point, and when that’s up to the correct thickness, we’re all good,” he said. “Looking at the forthcoming couple of days, the weather looks like it’s on our side, too.”

In the days ahead, Hebden said it’s when temperatures reach 6 C outside that challenges arise. That said, the rink is refrigerated and inspected closely every day.

That will especially be the case on Christmas Day, when Santa is tentatively scheduled to take to the ice on the city Zamboni.

As in years past, a still-image live cam is available at kelowna.ca/stuartpark so residents can check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for weather-related maintenance before they head to the rink.

Skates will be available to rent on-site from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily throughout the skating season, except for Dec. 25, when the rental shop will be closed for the day.

Drop-in public skating is also available indoors at Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena. Visit kelowna.ca/skating for rates and more information.