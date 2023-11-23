Calgary police investigate streak of cannabis store armed robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a series of armed robberies targeting cannabis stores that investigators believe are connected.

On Nov. 15 at around 12 a.m., police were called to the 420 Cannabis store at 2008 33 Avenue S.W. for reports of an armed robbery, but the suspects fled before police arrived.

On Nov. 22, also around midnight, police were called to an armed robbery at Dank Cannabis Weed Dispensary at 3412 Third Avenue N.W. Again, the suspects fled before officers arrived and police believe they were using a stolen vehicle.

And later the same day, police received reports of another armed robbery at 420 Cannabis at 3011 26 Avenue S.W., where officers believe three unknown suspects walked into the store brandishing a gun and a knife.

Police believe the same suspects are responsible for all three robberies, fleeing each with an undisclosed amount of cash and cannabis products.

Investigators are working with staff at each location to collect and review evidence, but have no suspects in custody as of Thursday.

The Calgary Police Service remind business owners to be vigilant of suspicious people or activity around their stores and call police if they notice anything unusual.

The CPS also have a collection of safety and security protocols for businesses to use.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.