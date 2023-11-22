Menu

Traffic

3 sent to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Hamilton’s Westdale neighbourhood

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 2:03 pm
A Hamilton police reconstruction team investigate a crash at Main Street West and Longwood Road on Nov. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police reconstruction team investigate a crash at Main Street West and Longwood Road on Nov. 21, 2023. Global News
Three people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton’s Westdale intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton police say the collision happened around 5 p.m. at Main Street West and Longwood Road South.

Paramedics revealed a 58-year-old man was one of the drivers sent to hospital in critical condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Two others in another car, both 73 years old, also went to emergency with minor injuries.

A collision reconstruction team closed off the thoroughfare near the 403 off-ramp for several hours and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police say no charges have been laid, so far.

