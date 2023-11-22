3 sent to hospital following two-vehicle crash in Hamilton’s Westdale neighbourhood

Three people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton’s Westdale intersection on Tuesday afternoon.
Hamilton police say the collision happened around 5 p.m. at Main Street West and Longwood Road South.
Paramedics revealed a 58-year-old man was one of the drivers sent to hospital in critical condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Two others in another car, both 73 years old, also went to emergency with minor injuries.
A collision reconstruction team closed off the thoroughfare near the 403 off-ramp for several hours and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police say no charges have been laid, so far.
- Amid Rainbow Bridge ‘vehicle explosion,’ FBI terror task force monitoring all N.Y. entries
- ‘Excess demand’ fuelling inflation is now gone, Bank of Canada’s Macklem says
- Ottawa loosens mortgage stress test in housing-focused fall fiscal update
- U.S. treating reported India assassination attempt with ‘utmost seriousness’
Comments