Okanagan weather: Forecast calling for clouds, some showers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 1:09 pm
Steady rain starts the weekend Remembrance Day morning before easing by around 11 a.m. View image in full screen
Steady rain starts the weekend on Remembrance Day morning before easing by around 11 a.m. SkyTracker Weather
Cloudy skies have returned, and regional temperatures for Thursday should reach the mid-single digits.

For Thursday evening, showers will slide across the area, with the potential for lingering rain into early Friday.

However, rebounding sunny breaks will finish the workweek as daytime highs hit the upper single digits.

On Saturday, mostly cloudy skies will be back for Remembrance Day, along with a chance of showers as temperatures climb into the upper single digits.

Morning sunny breaks are possible early Sunday before clouds roll back in with a daytime high of around 8 C.

Monday will feature a chance of showers, along with afternoon highs in the upper single digits once again, before some possible mid-week sunny breaks.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
