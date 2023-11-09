Okanagan weather: Forecast calling for clouds, some showers

See more sharing options

Cloudy skies have returned, and regional temperatures for Thursday should reach the mid-single digits.

For Thursday evening, showers will slide across the area, with the potential for lingering rain into early Friday.

However, rebounding sunny breaks will finish the workweek as daytime highs hit the upper single digits.

On Saturday, mostly cloudy skies will be back for Remembrance Day, along with a chance of showers as temperatures climb into the upper single digits.

Morning sunny breaks are possible early Sunday before clouds roll back in with a daytime high of around 8 C.

Monday will feature a chance of showers, along with afternoon highs in the upper single digits once again, before some possible mid-week sunny breaks.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.