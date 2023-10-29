Menu

Lifestyle

All toothy grins at Halloween Spooktacular event for dogs

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 29, 2023 8:18 pm
Click to play video: 'All toothy grins at Halloween Spooktacular'
All toothy grins at Halloween Spooktacular
Puppies paraded through Kelowna's North End neighbourhood, dressed in costume for a good cause. Sydney Morton has the scoop on this year's Spooktacular.
Halloween has gone to the dogs, and hundreds of costume-clad canines are strutting their stuff at Kelowna’s Unleashed Brewing Co.

“We have our second annual Spooktacular Dog Parade and costume contest,” said Shatel Hordos, co-owner of Unleashed Brewing Co.

“We just thought it was a good time to get everyone out in their costumes, parade around the block and have some fun.”

At Unleashed Brewing Co. the dogs are just as important as the beer. Hence, a Halloween party where the dogs are the stars.

“Unleashed Brewing is the first official dog-friendly tap room in all of B.C. so it has actually been very well received and a lot of time there are more people with dogs than people without dogs in the brewery,” said Hordos.

To sweeten the deal, funds raised at the Spooktacular will go to not-for-profit organizations like Paws It Forward.

“We are fully funded by the donations we receive no amount of money goes back to the people or the volunteers it goes 100 per cent to the dogs, we don’t have a facility so every dog that comes into our care goes into a foster home and gets the love and the attention that it deserves,” said Amellisha Wack, Paws It Forward.

The Spooktacular Dog Parade and costume contest took place at Unleashed Brewing Co. Oct. 29 from 12 o.m. until 4 p.m.

 

