Regina mayor says city in prevention mode following tent encampment fires

Fires at tent encampments are a big problem in Regina.

Earlier this month, smoke spewed into the sky from a serious fire at one site where one man was seriously injured.

“Safety to human life is first and foremost,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. “Our fire and protective services are out on a regular basis, visiting folks, building relationships and really doing checks and communicating fire safety tents.”

At the end of July, police dismantled the tent encampment in front of the Regina City Hall after small fires caused a concern for public safety. Since then, many tent encampments have popped up throughout the city. Many of those encampments have had small fires being put out by first responders.

The Regina mayor said the city is now in prevention mode.

“The fire patrol is out daily, and I think what they’re trying to communicate is if you’re going to use heating devices, that’s where it gets it can get dangerous, especially open fires,” Masters said. “They have been doing it twice a week and I suspect they’ll be upping those.”

Masters says city council continues to work with community-based organizations and the provincial government to come up with a plan for more temporary shelter spaces.

“City council has tasked administration with making something permanent and so we continue to work with community-based organizations and the provincial government to determine those locations,” Masters said. “In addition, we’ve been tasked with finding an additional 30 spaces, a low-barrier shelter site. So, we are focused on that right now as well.”

Masters said the Regina Community Safety Patrol is out daily informing individuals on safety precautions and helping to find shelter space and supportive housing space for those in need.