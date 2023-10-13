Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder of Coquitlam woman Jodine Millar

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 7:11 pm
Homicide investigators say a 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jodine Millar. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators say a 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jodine Millar. Coquitlam RCMP
Homicide investigators have announced murder charges in the death of a Coquitlam woman reported missing last November.

Jodine Millar, 57, was reported missing from her home on Nov. 27, 2022. Police determined the disappearance was the result of foul play, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the case the following week.

At the time, police said they believed Millar had left her home near Rochester Avenue and Declaire Street on Nov. 26. Her vehicle was involved in a crash in Abbotsford two days later, but she was not located at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Calls for Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide'
Calls for Canadian Criminal Code to define femicide

“It seems like I’m discussing a horrible movie and not real life. My mom is missing,” Millar’s daughter Sara wrote in a letter from the family at the time. “We were very close, closer than she was with anyone else anyways. I am extremely concerned for her well being and mental state.”

Nearly a year later, IHIT said it had confirmed Millar was murdered, and on Thursday police arrested Carson Mackay, 30, in Calgary.

Prosecutors approved a charge of second-degree murder on Friday. Court records indicate Millar was allegedly killed in Coquitlam on Nov. 25. It was not immediately clear what relationship, if any, he had to Millar.

Click to play video: 'Women’s rights advocates call on politicians to prioritize issue of violence against women'
Women’s rights advocates call on politicians to prioritize issue of violence against women

“Our investigators worked diligently in their search to locate Jodine Millar,” Supt. Keith Bramhill, officer in charge of the Coquitlam RCMP, said in a media release. “We hope these charges provide some answers to Jodine’s friends and family.”

RCMP thanked IHIT as well as Alberta police in Airdrie and Calgary for their work on the file.

No court date has yet been set for Mckay.

