RCMP, family fear for Coquitlam, B.C. woman missing since Nov. 26

Police and the family of a Coquitlam, B.C., missing woman are asking for the public’s to help find her.

Jodine Millar, 57, has been missing for more than 10 days, and police believe she is at high risk.

“It seems like I’m discussing a horrible movie and not real life. My mom is missing,” Millar’s daughter Sara wrote in a letter from the family.

“We were very close, closer than she was with anyone else anyways. I am extremely concerned for her well being and mental state.”

Police believe Millar left her home near Rochester Avenue and Decaire Street around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Mounties believe she was driving a brown 2011 Hyundai Tucson with the Manitoba licence plate FXU195.

Two days later, Abbotsford police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 at No. 3 Road involving that vehicle, but Millar wasn’t found at the scene.

Jodine’s number one priority has always been her dog, Molly, Sara said. For her to leave Molly behind, to me is the most obvious sign that something is very wrong.

In a Tuesday media release, police noted that the weather in the Lower Mainland has turned frigid since Millar disappeared, increasing their concern for her well-being.

With more snow in the forecast, police are issuing a fresh appeal in the hopes of locating her.

Millar is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a slim build, green eyes and light-brown or dirty blond shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black parka jacket, black ski pants, grey hiking socks and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.