Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged after child pornography investigation: Toronto Police

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 3:46 pm
Toronto Police charge man after child pornography investigation. View image in full screen
Toronto Police charge man after child pornography investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto man was arrested and charged on Tuesday as part of a child pornography investigation, Toronto police say.

The arrest came after the Toronto Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant in the St Clair Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police allege that the suspect had uploaded child sexual abuse material to the internet and that similar pornography was found while executing the warrant.

Trending Now

Ross Flight, 79, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with counts of possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Flight appeared at a bail hearing in court on Wednesday morning.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices