Toronto man charged after child pornography investigation: Toronto Police

A Toronto man was arrested and charged on Tuesday as part of a child pornography investigation, Toronto police say.

The arrest came after the Toronto Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit executed a search warrant in the St Clair Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police allege that the suspect had uploaded child sexual abuse material to the internet and that similar pornography was found while executing the warrant.

Ross Flight, 79, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with counts of possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Flight appeared at a bail hearing in court on Wednesday morning.