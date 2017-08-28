22-year-old facing charges after vehicle attempts to flee from from Halifax police — twice

A 22-year-old is set to appear in court later today after Halifax Regional Police say a man refused to stop and fled from police.

Police say an officer responded to reports of an erratic driver at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 102 near Larry Uteck Boulevard.

They tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused, eventually fleeing from police. Officers gave up the pursuit after they deemed it too dangerous.

The vehicle was later spotted in the Kingswood subdivision. Officers once again attempted to stop the vehicle but — once again — the driver sped off.

The driver was later taken into custody after the vehicle was located a third time.

The 22-year-old has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and evading police.