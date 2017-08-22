Standoff in Dartmouth ends after warrant slid under door: police

A standoff in Dartmouth between Halifax police and a man threatening officers with a knife came to an end on Monday after the man surrendered once a warrant was slid under the apartment door.

Police say they were on scene at an apartment building located on Jackson Road Monday evening in relation to a man wanted on a warrant.

At 4:26 p.m. officers observed a man walking down the middle of Pinecrest Drive yelling and screaming. Police say they recognized the name and knew he currently had a warrant for failing to appear in court.

They attempted to stop the man, but he fled and ran into an apartment building on Jackson Road.

Officers arrived at an apartment in the building and informed the man he had an arrest warrant. They asked him to come out.

Police say instead of coming out, the man threatened to kill officers with a knife.

A containment was set up and patrol members and the emergency response team set back a safe distance.

Police say the suspect continued to yell death threats.

A Feeney warrant — a warrant to arrest in a dwelling/house —was obtained and police slid it under the apartment door at approximately 9 p.m. Two minutes later, the man left the apartment and was arrested without incident. He was held in custody overnight.

Police say there was no one else in the apartment, but a large knife was found.

Kyle Tyson Clayton, 28, of Dartmouth is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Tuesday. He faces charges of failing to attend court, obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty, two counts of uttering threats, and two counts of breaching a recognizance.