Bill Hader plays Anthony ‘The Mooch’ Scaramucci on SNL Weekend Update

Colin Jost and Michael Che had an “unexpected” call from Anthony Scaramucci, played by Bill Hader, during the season premiere of SNL Weekend Update on Thursday night.

“When I hear my name three times, I appear like a Goomba Beetlejuice,” Scaramucci said after the call was answered.

Che went on to ask the former White House communications director about his limited time in the position.

“Were you surprised you only lasted 11 days on the job?” he asked.

“Hell no!” said Scaramucci. “Not after what I said to that a****** from the New Yorker, which was all off the record, by the way. I guess people didn’t like it when I said that, and let me see if I can clean this up for prime time, that Steve Bannon was trying to ‘s’ his own ‘c.'”

He went on to argue that he was completely misquoted.

“I didn’t say that Bannon tried to ‘s’ his own ‘c.’ He did it! He made contact! I saw it! Tongue to tip! Next question.”

Che, however, didn’t have any more questions.

“Everybody loves the Mooch,” Scaramucci insisted.

“You know how you miss me. I’m like human cocaine. You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited, but I was out of your system too quick, and now that I’m gone you’re all depressed and edgy and you’re trying to figure out how to score some more Scaramooch.”

Che admitted that they wished Scaramucci had lasted a little longer in the White House.

“Me too but the Mooch has no regrets baby,” he said. “All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation. All the be king of idiot mountain for 11 days. The Mooch is loose.”