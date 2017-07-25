Halifax police investigating assault that left man with life-threatening injuries
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating an assault that left a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers responded to a call of an injured person at 7:30 p.m. on July 20.
READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after stolen car set on fire
At the corner of Buddy Daye Street and Gottingen Street, they found the 51-year-old, whose name has not been disclosed, with a head injury. He was then transported to hospital.
The police investigation found that the 51-year-old was assaulted by a man between the ages of 40 to 50, who’s approximately five-foot-five inches tall with a medium build and facial hair.
READ MORE: Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate homicide of Glenn Bourgeois a decade later
Police believe the two men know each other.
They’re now asking anyone who was in the area between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., or anyone with information, to contact police at 902 490-5016 or call Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.