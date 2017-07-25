Crime
Halifax police investigating assault that left man with life-threatening injuries

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help after an assault left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating an assault that left a 51-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded to a call of an injured person at 7:30 p.m. on July 20.

At the corner of Buddy Daye Street and Gottingen Street, they found the 51-year-old, whose name has not been disclosed, with a head injury. He was then transported to hospital.

The police investigation found that the 51-year-old was assaulted by a man between the ages of 40 to 50, who’s approximately five-foot-five inches tall with a medium build and facial hair.

Police believe the two men know each other.

They’re now asking anyone who was in the area between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., or anyone with information, to contact police at 902 490-5016 or call Crime Stoppers.

