Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate homicide of Glenn Bourgeois a decade later

A decade after the homicide of Glenn Bourgeoison on July 21, 2007, Halifax police say they continue to investigate his death.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Maynard and Woodill Streets and found Glenn Bourgeois suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported seeing two men fleeing from the area immediately after the shooting. One of them had a firearm in his hand.

Bourgeois later died from his wounds.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to come forward and contact them at (902) 490-5016 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.