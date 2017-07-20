Crime
Collision between van and cyclist nets 59-year-old 2 tickets: Halifax police

Halifax Police have issued two tickets in relation to a collision between a van and a cyclist at the intersection of Queen and Sackville

A 59-year-old has been issued two tickets from Halifax Regional Police after a collision between a van and a cyclist on Wednesday.

According to police, a van was turning left onto Sackville Street from Queen Street when the vehicle hit a cyclist.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and the cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for failing to yield when making a left turn and for driving a motor vehicle without motor vehicle liability.

