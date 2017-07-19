Halifax police investigating collision between vehicle and cyclist

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in downtown Halifax.

The accident happened Wednesday around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Queen and Sackville Streets.

The female cyclist, who police say is in her 20s, was alert when emergency officials arrived on scene and was transported by ambulance to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the collision.

Motorists are advised there will be traffic delays in the area Wednesday afternoon.

—With files from Cory McGraw

Follow @NatashaPace

Follow @McGrawCory