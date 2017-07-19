Canada
July 19, 2017 2:50 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 3:03 pm

Halifax police investigating collision between vehicle and cyclist

By Reporter  Global News

Police are investigating a crash involving a cyclist.

Cory McGraw/Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in downtown Halifax.

The accident happened Wednesday around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Queen and Sackville Streets.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Cory McGraw/Global News
The cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Cory McGraw/Global News

The female cyclist, who police say is in her 20s, was alert when emergency officials arrived on scene and was transported by ambulance to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the collision.

Motorists are advised there will be traffic delays in the area Wednesday afternoon.

—With files from Cory McGraw

