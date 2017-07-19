Crime
July 19, 2017 8:35 am
Updated: July 19, 2017 8:39 am

25-year-old N.S. woman charged with stunting, faces $2.4K fine: Police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged a woman with stunting

Alexander Quon/Global News
A 25-year-old woman from Enfield, N.S. is facing a charge of stunting after a vehicle was caught travelling at a high speed in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say that they clocked a vehicle travelling at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 111 at 1:37 p.m.

Police say the woman has been ticketed with stunting, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The woman has had her drivers licence suspended for one week and her vehicle was seized.

If convicted of stunting, six points are assigned to a person’s driving record and they are assessed a $2,422.50 fine.

