25-year-old N.S. woman charged with stunting, faces $2.4K fine: Police
A 25-year-old woman from Enfield, N.S. is facing a charge of stunting after a vehicle was caught travelling at a high speed in Dartmouth on Tuesday.
Halifax Regional Police say that they clocked a vehicle travelling at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 111 at 1:37 p.m.
Police say the woman has been ticketed with stunting, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.
The woman has had her drivers licence suspended for one week and her vehicle was seized.
If convicted of stunting, six points are assigned to a person’s driving record and they are assessed a $2,422.50 fine.
