Police raid Gatekeepers Motorcycle Club in New Glasgow, N.S.
Police executed a search warrant at the New Glasgow Chapter of the Gatekeepers Motorcycle Club on Saturday morning.
New Glasgow police say they assisted the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, alongside the RCMP, Stellarton Police Service, Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, in searching a MacLean Street address at approximately 6 a.m.
More than 20 officers were involved in the search.
According to police, the search warrant was being used to gather evidence for an ongoing investigation.
MacLean Street was closed for most of the day, but police say there was no threat to the public during the search.
