Nova Scotia RCMP identify human remains as missing 59-year-old
Nova Scotia RCMP have identified human remains discovered on July 7 as that of missing 59-year-old Gregory Milford Lyle.
The identity of the remains was confirmed after a joint investigation by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office and the Mounties.
Lyle, who lived in Queens County, was reported missing on June 10, 2016.
Police do not suspect foul play.
