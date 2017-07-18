N.S. RCMP charge more than 200 drivers with being impaired in just 3 months

From April 1 to June 30, Nova Scotia RCMP charged 247 drivers with impaired related offences, according to newly released statistics from police.

Of those 247 drivers – 196 were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by alcohol, 16 were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug and 35 were charged with refusing to take a breathalyzer.

WATCH: RCMP undergo collision analysis training in Shearwater, NS

In the same time frame, RCMP say they responded to 32 collisions involving serious injuries and six fatal collisions.

Police also issued 148 issued driving suspensions to people for operating a motor vehicle while having consumed alcohol.

WATCH: No seatbelts, distractions, impaired driving still concern for N.S. police

There are close to 200 RCMP members who have received specialized training to detect impaired drivers across the province.

Police encourage citizens to contact 911 immediately if they see someone driving erratically and could be impaired.

Some signs of an impaired driver include:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

READ: Cape Breton police charge woman for impaired driving after crashing into building

If you do contact 911 about a possible impaired driver, you will be asked to provide the following information:

Your location

A description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, color, make and model

The direction of travel for the vehicle

A description of the driver if visible

WATCH: First responders say Nova Scotia motorists are ignoring ‘move over’ law

RCMP say when officers pull someone over for suspected impairment, they have a number of options to determine whether or not drivers are operating while impaired, such as administering a Standard Field Sobriety Test or Alcohol Screening Device.

Police can also return to the detachment to have a Breath Technician determine blood alcohol content or a Drug Recognition Evaluator conduct a Drug Influence Evaluation, a series of physical tests.

RELATED: A “Drugged Driving Suit” created by Ford is aiming to highlight the effects of driving while impaired by drugs.

RCMP say impaired driving investigations can be complex – especially when they involve both alcohol and drugs. Failure or refusal to comply can result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving.

Follow @NatashaPace