Crime
July 14, 2017 1:43 pm
Updated: July 14, 2017 1:44 pm

Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after stolen car set on fire

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP are requesting assistance after a 2016 Nissan Altima was stolen then burned.

File / Global News
After a 2016 Nissan Altima was left a smoking wreck, Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the incident.

The RCMP responded to the report that a vehicle was stolen from a Porters Lake home on Thursday.

Police believe the Altima was stolen between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. on Thursday.  It was later found on Bavaria Drive after someone attempted to burn it.

The vehicle was extensively damaged as a result.

The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing but are asking anyone with tips to contact them at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

 

 

