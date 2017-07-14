Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after stolen car set on fire

After a 2016 Nissan Altima was left a smoking wreck, Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the incident.

The RCMP responded to the report that a vehicle was stolen from a Porters Lake home on Thursday.

Police believe the Altima was stolen between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. on Thursday. It was later found on Bavaria Drive after someone attempted to burn it.

The vehicle was extensively damaged as a result.

The RCMP say their investigation is ongoing but are asking anyone with tips to contact them at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.