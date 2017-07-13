New Brunswicker’s $100K sports car stolen in Nova Scotia found

A BMW sports car belonging to a New Brunswick man that was stolen almost two weeks ago has been found and recovered by the Nova Scotia RCMP, according to a post by the owner.

In a Facebook post by Matthew Trivett of Quispamsis, N.B. he said the car was back and with RCMP.

Trivett’s father John told Global News Thursday that the car was still in possession of the RCMP as part of their investigation.

He said the car and the trailer it was housed in when it was taken were found as a result of a 911 call and help from Crime Stoppers.

“Pretty happy,” John said. “[The] car is not without damage but we don’t know how much damage yet because the RCMP are still processing the car for evidence.”

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Marc Rose confirmed the car was found after a member of the public called police and said it was spotted in a remote area of Hants County.

The car, at the time of the theft, was being housed inside an eight-metre long white utility trailer at a Volkswagen dealership in Lower Truro, N.S. Rose said the car was still in the trailer when police responded to the phone call. RCMP said last week that a dark-coloured van was wanted in connection to the theft.

He said an initial inventory of the property found several items missing and some photos were taken and shown to the Trivetts.

“They indicated that there had been some minor alterations and it’s also very clear that the car had been removed from the trailer and been put back,” Rose said.

In a post on his Facebook, Trivett said that the incident wasn’t “completely over” as about $15,000 in spare parts and tools were missing. Rose confirmed some things were missing related to the car, such as tires and equipment. In his post, Trivett said a radio was missing, as well as brake fluid, engine oil, and both wet and dry tires, among other items.

The investigation is “very active,” Rose said and they have background on where the truck went from where it was taken to where it ended up.

It’s not guaranteed, but he said he’s hopeful the car can be looked at and released by the end of Friday.

Trivett was unable to speak as he was in Poland for the Professional Gaming League — he is a video game broadcaster and play-by-play announcer.

But his father said the hope is to race at the end of the month.

“We hope to have it back on the track for the next race weekend which is July 30,” he said.

Rose added that after reports went out by news outlets, police received multiple Crime Stoppers tips and one of them was “crucial” in giving a location to pinpoint and location to examine. A tip also included a photo of the trailer in an area just outside Halifax in East Hants.

John said they are still working with police to determine the $10,000 reward offered for information leading to the return of the car.

Asked what the next steps were, Rose said they’ll be following up on leads, performing neighbourhood inquiries and examine items seized earlier in the investigation to try to determine who took the car.

“We have a good idea on this already, it’s just a matter of putting the puzzle together and getting some charge to the courts,” he said.

Police say there is no one in custody at this time.