Dramatic dashcam video captures VPD cruiser trying to stop stolen car

A new dramatic dashcam video shows the moment a Vancouver police (VPD) cruiser tried to stop a stolen car during an apparent chase.

Police say just before 6 p.m. on May 2, VPD officers spotted a man driving the stolen vehicle east on Great Northern Way near Glenn Drive.

The driver attempted to flee and, police say, a collision occurred between the vehicle and one of their SUVs.

The suspect was ultimately taken into custody after the stolen vehicle was involved in a second collision on Great Northern Way at Clark Drive.

No injuries were reported.

Thirty-two-year-old Surrey resident Dion Marlon Bird has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and assaulting a police officer. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 14.

Police say they are not able to share any additional information as this matter is currently before the courts. They would not say if there was, in fact, a chase or if the maneuver seen in the video is a common practice used by the VPD to stop stolen vehicles.

The VPD declined to address questions regarding public safety concerns in relation to this incident.