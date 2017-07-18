B.C. wildfire status Tuesday: Some evacuees allowed to return home

Eleven days ago, a raging fire forced Cache Creek residents to flee their homes.

Today they are finally allowed to go home.

However, they will remain on evacuation alert, which means people will need to be prepared to leave again at a moment’s notice should the winds change.

The Ashcroft fire, now known as the Elephant Hill fire, is still burning out of control and has ballooned to 52,600 hectares.

It remains the biggest fire burning in the province right now.

Officials confirm that wildfire has destroyed homes in Ashcroft and Loon Lake.

Global News has reached out to find out how many properties have been destroyed but crews have not been able to get into these regions to assess the damage.

Residents of 100 Mile House were hoping they might get to go home on Tuesday as well but fire officials confirm they will have to wait a little longer.

On Monday afternoon, the Cariboo Regional District hinted that it may soon be safe for residents to return. The Gustafsen wildfire remains active but crews have managed to contain 35 per cent of it and are now focused on pushing the guard lines forward.

On Monday night, an infrared drone was used to pick up any hot spots to help focus the efforts.

In Williams Lake, fire crews were also able to take a defensive approach to the wildfire threatening the city.

Monday’s calm winds gave crews a chance to do protective work at key sites, including the mills, and put sprinklers on homes to soak them down.

The White Lake fire is now 8,000 hectares and 10 per cent contained. It is still burning just seven kilometres away but the fire chief is confident this current work will pay off.

“At this point I feel very confident we’ve done as much as we can do. We’re at the mercy of the fire and the weather, depending on how fast it comes through the city if it ever gets to that,” said Chief Des Webster. “That’s gonna dictate how well we’ve done but honestly I don’t think we can do much more.”

Williams Lake remains under an evacuation order.

Hydro employees working to keep power connected around the area of Williams Lake captured roadside fires that continue to burn in the Chilcotin Forest area.

Meanwhile, smoke from wildfires has now made its way to Metro Vancouver but officials say it is not bad enough to trigger an air quality advisory yet.

Starting Monday, residents started to notice a blanket of haze covering Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

At first, the smoke was travelling at higher elevations but now a high-pressure weather system has pushed that smoke down.

The air quality is worse in the Fraser Valley where the smoke is being trapped.

A hiker captured video from the top of Cascade Mountain at Banff National Park, showing the amount of smoke filling the skies from the B.C. wildfires.